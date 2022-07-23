22–36. Derivatives Find the derivatives of the following functions.
f(x) = x² cosh² 3x
22–36. Derivatives Find the derivatives of the following functions.
f(x) = x² cosh² 3x
37–56. Integrals Evaluate each integral.
∫ (cosh z) / (sinh² z) dz
15–20. Designing exponential growth functions Complete the following steps for the given situation.
a. Find the rate constant k and use it to devise an exponential growth function that fits the given data.
b. Answer the accompanying question.
Cell growth The number of cells in a tumor doubles every 6 weeks starting with 8 cells. After how many weeks does the tumor have 1500 cells?
88–91. Limits Use l’Hôpital’s Rule to evaluate the following limits.
lim x → 0⁺ (tanh x)ˣ
What is the domain of sech⁻¹ x? How is sech⁻¹ x defined in terms of the inverse hyperbolic cosine?
37–56. Integrals Evaluate each integral.
∫ tanh²x dx (Hint: Use an identity.)