63–68. Definite integrals Evaluate the following definite integrals. Use Theorem 7.7 to express your answer in terms of logarithms.
∫₁/₈¹ dx/x√(1 + x²/³)
63–68. Definite integrals Evaluate the following definite integrals. Use Theorem 7.7 to express your answer in terms of logarithms.
∫₁/₈¹ dx/x√(1 + x²/³)
Probability as an integral Two points P and Q are chosen randomly, one on each of two adjacent sides of a unit square (see figure). What is the probability that the area of the triangle formed by the sides of the square and the line segment PQ is less than one-fourth the area of the square? Begin by showing that x and y must satisfy xy < 1/2 in order for the area condition to be met. Then argue that the required probability is: 1/2 + ∫[1/2 to 1] (dx / 2x) and evaluate the integral.
Rule of 70 Bankers use the Rule of 70, which says that if an account increases at a fixed rate of p%/yr, its doubling time is approximately 70/p. Use linear approximation to explain why and when this is true.
37–56. Integrals Evaluate each integral.
∫ cosh 2x dx
11–15. Identities Prove each identity using the definitions of the hyperbolic functions.
tanh(−x) = −tanh x
Tripling time A quantity increases according to the exponential function y(t) = y₀eᵏᵗ. What is the tripling time for the quantity? What is the time required for the quantity to increase p-fold?