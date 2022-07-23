63–68. Definite integrals Evaluate the following definite integrals. Use Theorem 7.7 to express your answer in terms of logarithms.
∫₁/₈¹ dx/x√(1 + x²/³)
63–68. Definite integrals Evaluate the following definite integrals. Use Theorem 7.7 to express your answer in terms of logarithms.
∫₁/₈¹ dx/x√(1 + x²/³)
Tsunamis A tsunami is an ocean wave often caused by earthquakes on the ocean floor; these waves typically have long wavelengths, ranging from 150 to 1000 km. Imagine a tsunami traveling across the Pacific Ocean, which is the deepest ocean in the world, with an average depth of about 4000 m. Explain why the shallow-water velocity equation (Exercise 75) applies to tsunamis even though the actual depth of the water is large. What does the shallow-water equation say about the speed of a tsunami in the Pacific Ocean (use d = 4000 m)?
Rule of 70 Bankers use the Rule of 70, which says that if an account increases at a fixed rate of p%/yr, its doubling time is approximately 70/p. Use linear approximation to explain why and when this is true.
37–56. Integrals Evaluate each integral.
∫ cosh 2x dx
37–56. Integrals Evaluate each integral.
∫ sech² w tanh w dw
Tripling time A quantity increases according to the exponential function y(t) = y₀eᵏᵗ. What is the tripling time for the quantity? What is the time required for the quantity to increase p-fold?