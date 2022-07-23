Skip to main content
Ch. 8 - Integration Techniques
Briggs - Calculus: Early Transcendentals 3rd Edition
Briggs3rd EditionCalculus: Early TranscendentalsISBN: 9780136847243Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBriggs 3rd EditionCh. 8 - Integration TechniquesProblem 8.7.1
Chapter 8, Problem 8.7.1

1. Give some examples of analytical methods for evaluating integrals.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that analytical methods for evaluating integrals involve finding exact solutions using mathematical techniques, as opposed to numerical approximations.
One common method is the **Power Rule for Integration**, which states that for any function of the form \( \int x^n \, dx \), the result is \( \frac{x^{n+1}}{n+1} + C \), where \( n \neq -1 \).
Another method is **Substitution**, where you simplify the integral by substituting a part of the integrand with a new variable. For example, for \( \int f(g(x))g'(x) \, dx \), let \( u = g(x) \), then \( du = g'(x)dx \).
The **Integration by Parts** method is based on the product rule for differentiation and is given by \( \int u \, dv = uv - \int v \, du \). This is useful for integrals involving products of functions.
Finally, **Partial Fraction Decomposition** is used for rational functions. It involves breaking a complex fraction into simpler fractions that can be integrated individually.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
1m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Definite and Indefinite Integrals

Definite integrals calculate the area under a curve between two points, providing a numerical result, while indefinite integrals represent a family of functions whose derivative is the integrand, yielding a general solution plus a constant of integration. Understanding the distinction is crucial for applying the correct analytical methods.
Recommended video:
05:43
Definition of the Definite Integral

Integration Techniques

Various techniques exist for evaluating integrals, including substitution, integration by parts, and partial fraction decomposition. Each method is suited for different types of integrands, and knowing when to apply each technique is essential for simplifying complex integrals effectively.
Recommended video:
06:18
Integration by Parts for Definite Integrals

Numerical Integration

When analytical methods are impractical, numerical integration techniques, such as the Trapezoidal Rule or Simpson's Rule, approximate the value of integrals. These methods are particularly useful for functions that do not have elementary antiderivatives, allowing for practical solutions in applied contexts.
Recommended video:
6:47
Finding Limits Numerically and Graphically
Related Practice
Textbook Question

7-56. Trigonometric substitutions Evaluate the following integrals using trigonometric substitution.

19. ∫ 1/√(x² - 81) dx, x > 9

83
views
Textbook Question

9–40. Integration by parts Evaluate the following integrals using integration by parts.

38. ∫ x² ln²(x) dx

91
views
Textbook Question

19-22. {Use of Tech} Trapezoid Rule approximations. Find the indicated Trapezoid Rule approximations to the following integrals.

21. ∫(0 to 1) sin(πx) dx using n = 6 subintervals

75
views
Textbook Question

9–40. Integration by parts Evaluate the following integrals using integration by parts.

20. ∫ sin⁻¹(x) dx

48
views
Textbook Question

9–61. Trigonometric integrals Evaluate the following integrals.

50. ∫ csc¹⁰x cot³x dx

79
views
Textbook Question

Clever substitution Evaluate ∫ dx/(1 + sin x + cos x) using the substitution x=2 tan⁻¹ θ. The identities sin x = 2 sin(x/2) cos(x/2) and cos x =cos²(x/2) − sin²(x/2) are helpful.

39
views