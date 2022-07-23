7-56. Trigonometric substitutions Evaluate the following integrals using trigonometric substitution.
19. ∫ 1/√(x² - 81) dx, x > 9
7-56. Trigonometric substitutions Evaluate the following integrals using trigonometric substitution.
19. ∫ 1/√(x² - 81) dx, x > 9
9–40. Integration by parts Evaluate the following integrals using integration by parts.
38. ∫ x² ln²(x) dx
19-22. {Use of Tech} Trapezoid Rule approximations. Find the indicated Trapezoid Rule approximations to the following integrals.
21. ∫(0 to 1) sin(πx) dx using n = 6 subintervals
9–40. Integration by parts Evaluate the following integrals using integration by parts.
20. ∫ sin⁻¹(x) dx
9–61. Trigonometric integrals Evaluate the following integrals.
50. ∫ csc¹⁰x cot³x dx
Clever substitution Evaluate ∫ dx/(1 + sin x + cos x) using the substitution x=2 tan⁻¹ θ. The identities sin x = 2 sin(x/2) cos(x/2) and cos x =cos²(x/2) − sin²(x/2) are helpful.