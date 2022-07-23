Textbook Question
23-64. Integration Evaluate the following integrals.
23. ∫ [3 / ((x - 1)(x + 2))] dx
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23-64. Integration Evaluate the following integrals.
23. ∫ [3 / ((x - 1)(x + 2))] dx
What change of variables would you use for the integral ∫(4 - 7x)^(-6) dx?
1. Give some examples of analytical methods for evaluating integrals.
9–40. Integration by parts Evaluate the following integrals using integration by parts.
38. ∫ x² ln²(x) dx
9–40. Integration by parts Evaluate the following integrals using integration by parts.
20. ∫ sin⁻¹(x) dx
9–61. Trigonometric integrals Evaluate the following integrals.
13. ∫ sin⁵x dx