Pythagorean Identity

The Pythagorean identity states that for any angle θ, sin²(θ) + cos²(θ) = 1. This identity is fundamental in trigonometric substitution as it allows us to express one trigonometric function in terms of another, facilitating the simplification of integrals. For example, if we let x = a sec(θ), we can use this identity to rewrite √(x² - a²) in terms of trigonometric functions.