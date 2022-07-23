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Ch. 8 - Integration Techniques
Briggs - Calculus: Early Transcendentals 3rd Edition
Briggs3rd EditionCalculus: Early TranscendentalsISBN: 9780136847243Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBriggs 3rd EditionCh. 8 - Integration TechniquesProblem 8.2.38
Chapter 8, Problem 8.2.38

9–40. Integration by parts Evaluate the following integrals using integration by parts.
38. ∫ x² ln²(x) dx

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Identify the integral to solve: \(\int x^{2} \ln^{2}(x) \, dx\).
Choose parts for integration by parts. Let \(u = \ln^{2}(x)\) (since its derivative simplifies the expression) and \(dv = x^{2} \, dx\) (which is straightforward to integrate).
Compute \(du\) and \(v\): - Differentiate \(u\): \(du = 2 \ln(x) \cdot \frac{1}{x} \, dx = \frac{2 \ln(x)}{x} \, dx\). - Integrate \(dv\): \(v = \int x^{2} \, dx = \frac{x^{3}}{3}\).
Apply the integration by parts formula: \(\int u \, dv = uv - \int v \, du\). Substitute the expressions: \(\int x^{2} \ln^{2}(x) \, dx = \frac{x^{3}}{3} \ln^{2}(x) - \int \frac{x^{3}}{3} \cdot \frac{2 \ln(x)}{x} \, dx\).
Simplify the integral inside and prepare to solve \(\int \frac{2}{3} x^{2} \ln(x) \, dx\) using integration by parts again, following a similar process.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Integration by Parts

Integration by parts is a technique derived from the product rule of differentiation. It transforms the integral of a product of functions into simpler integrals, using the formula ∫u dv = uv - ∫v du. Choosing u and dv wisely is crucial to simplify the integral effectively.
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Integration by Parts for Definite Integrals

Logarithmic Functions and Their Derivatives

Understanding the derivative of logarithmic functions, such as ln(x), is essential. The derivative of ln(x) is 1/x, and when dealing with powers like ln²(x), the chain rule applies. This knowledge helps in differentiating u when applying integration by parts.
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Derivative of the Natural Logarithmic Function

Polynomial Functions and Their Integration

Polynomial functions like x² are straightforward to integrate and differentiate. Recognizing that the integral and derivative of polynomials are simpler helps in selecting dv or u in integration by parts, facilitating the reduction of the integral into manageable parts.
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