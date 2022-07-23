Textbook Question
23-64. Integration Evaluate the following integrals.
23. ∫ [3 / ((x - 1)(x + 2))] dx
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23-64. Integration Evaluate the following integrals.
23. ∫ [3 / ((x - 1)(x + 2))] dx
What change of variables would you use for the integral ∫(4 - 7x)^(-6) dx?
7-56. Trigonometric substitutions Evaluate the following integrals using trigonometric substitution.
19. ∫ 1/√(x² - 81) dx, x > 9
1. Give some examples of analytical methods for evaluating integrals.
9–40. Integration by parts Evaluate the following integrals using integration by parts.
38. ∫ x² ln²(x) dx
Clever substitution Evaluate ∫ dx/(1 + sin x + cos x) using the substitution x=2 tan⁻¹ θ. The identities sin x = 2 sin(x/2) cos(x/2) and cos x =cos²(x/2) − sin²(x/2) are helpful.