Skip to main content
Ch. 8 - Integration Techniques
Briggs - Calculus: Early Transcendentals 3rd Edition
Briggs3rd EditionCalculus: Early TranscendentalsISBN: 9780136847243Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBriggs 3rd EditionCh. 8 - Integration TechniquesProblem 8.5.23
Chapter 8, Problem 8.5.23

23-64. Integration Evaluate the following integrals.
23. ∫ [3 / ((x - 1)(x + 2))] dx

Verified step by step guidance
1
Start by expressing the integrand \( \frac{3}{(x - 1)(x + 2)} \) as a sum of partial fractions. Assume it can be written as \( \frac{A}{x - 1} + \frac{B}{x + 2} \), where \(A\) and \(B\) are constants to be determined.
Multiply both sides of the equation by the denominator \( (x - 1)(x + 2) \) to clear the fractions, resulting in \( 3 = A(x + 2) + B(x - 1) \).
Expand the right-hand side to get \( 3 = A x + 2A + B x - B \), then group like terms: \( 3 = (A + B) x + (2A - B) \).
Set up a system of equations by equating the coefficients of corresponding powers of \(x\) on both sides. Since the left side has no \(x\) term, the coefficient of \(x\) must be zero, and the constant term must be 3. So, \( A + B = 0 \) and \( 2A - B = 3 \).
Solve the system for \(A\) and \(B\), then rewrite the integral as \( \int \left( \frac{A}{x - 1} + \frac{B}{x + 2} \right) dx \). Finally, integrate each term separately using the formula \( \int \frac{1}{x - c} dx = \ln|x - c| + C \).

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
4m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Partial Fraction Decomposition

Partial fraction decomposition is a technique used to break down a complex rational function into simpler fractions that are easier to integrate. It involves expressing the integrand as a sum of fractions with linear or quadratic denominators, allowing straightforward integration of each term.
Recommended video:
10:07
Partial Fraction Decomposition: Distinct Linear Factors

Integration of Rational Functions

Integrating rational functions often requires rewriting the integrand into simpler parts, such as partial fractions. Once decomposed, each term can be integrated using basic integral formulas, typically involving logarithmic functions for linear denominators.
Recommended video:
6:04
Intro to Rational Functions

Logarithmic Integration

When integrating functions of the form 1/(ax + b), the result is a logarithmic function ln|ax + b|/a plus a constant. This concept is essential for integrating the terms obtained after partial fraction decomposition with linear denominators.
Recommended video:
7:30
Logarithms Introduction
Related Practice
Textbook Question

7–64. Integration review Evaluate the following integrals.

51. ∫ from -1 to 0 of x / (x² + 2x + 2) dx

78
views
Textbook Question

7–84. Evaluate the following integrals.

30. ∫ from 5/2 to 5√3/2 [1 / (v² √(25 - v²))] dv

44
views
Textbook Question

What change of variables would you use for the integral ∫(4 - 7x)^(-6) dx?

53
views
Textbook Question

7-56. Trigonometric substitutions Evaluate the following integrals using trigonometric substitution.

19. ∫ 1/√(x² - 81) dx, x > 9

83
views
Textbook Question

9–40. Integration by parts Evaluate the following integrals using integration by parts.

20. ∫ sin⁻¹(x) dx

48
views
Textbook Question

9–61. Trigonometric integrals Evaluate the following integrals.

13. ∫ sin⁵x dx

63
views