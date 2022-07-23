Textbook Question
7–64. Integration review Evaluate the following integrals.
51. ∫ from -1 to 0 of x / (x² + 2x + 2) dx
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7–64. Integration review Evaluate the following integrals.
51. ∫ from -1 to 0 of x / (x² + 2x + 2) dx
7–84. Evaluate the following integrals.
30. ∫ from 5/2 to 5√3/2 [1 / (v² √(25 - v²))] dv
What change of variables would you use for the integral ∫(4 - 7x)^(-6) dx?
7-56. Trigonometric substitutions Evaluate the following integrals using trigonometric substitution.
19. ∫ 1/√(x² - 81) dx, x > 9
9–40. Integration by parts Evaluate the following integrals using integration by parts.
20. ∫ sin⁻¹(x) dx
9–61. Trigonometric integrals Evaluate the following integrals.
13. ∫ sin⁵x dx