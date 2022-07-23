Textbook Question
7–58. Improper integrals Evaluate the following integrals or state that they diverge.
13. ∫ (from 0 to ∞) cos x dx
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7–58. Improper integrals Evaluate the following integrals or state that they diverge.
13. ∫ (from 0 to ∞) cos x dx
23-64. Integration Evaluate the following integrals.
23. ∫ [3 / ((x - 1)(x + 2))] dx
7–84. Evaluate the following integrals.
30. ∫ from 5/2 to 5√3/2 [1 / (v² √(25 - v²))] dv
23-64. Integration Evaluate the following integrals.
47. ∫ (x³ - 10x² + 27x)/(x² - 10x + 25) dx
48. Integral of sec³x Use integration by parts to show that:
∫ sec³x dx = (1/2) secx tanx + (1/2) ∫ secx dx
9–61. Trigonometric integrals Evaluate the following integrals.
13. ∫ sin⁵x dx