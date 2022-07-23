59. Area of a segment of a circle
Use two approaches to show that the area of a cap (or segment) of a circle of radius r subtended by an angle θ (see figure) is given by:
A_seg = (1/2) r² (θ - sin θ)
b. Find the area using calculus.
59. Area of a segment of a circle
Use two approaches to show that the area of a cap (or segment) of a circle of radius r subtended by an angle θ (see figure) is given by:
A_seg = (1/2) r² (θ - sin θ)
b. Find the area using calculus.
54–57. {Use of Tech} Comparing the Midpoint and Trapezoid Rules Compare the errors in the Midpoint and Trapezoid Rules with n = 4, 8, 16, and 32 subintervals when they are applied to the following integrals (with their exact values given).
54. ∫(from 0 to π/2) sin⁶x dx = 5π/32
7–64. Integration review Evaluate the following integrals.
38. ∫ x / (x⁴ + 2x² + 1) dx
77–86. Comparison Test Determine whether the following integrals converge or diverge.
84. ∫(from 1 to ∞) (2 + cos x) / x² dx
23-64. Integration Evaluate the following integrals.
29. ∫₋₁² [(5x) / (x² - x - 6)] dx
7–84. Evaluate the following integrals.
41. ∫ cot^(3/2)x · csc⁴x dx