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Ch. 8 - Integration Techniques
Briggs - Calculus: Early Transcendentals 3rd Edition
Briggs3rd EditionCalculus: Early TranscendentalsISBN: 9780136847243Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBriggs 3rd EditionCh. 8 - Integration TechniquesProblem 8.5.41
Chapter 8, Problem 8.5.41

23-64. Integration Evaluate the following integrals.
41. ∫₋₁¹ x/(x + 3)² dx

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First, observe the integral \( \int_{-1}^{1} \frac{x}{(x + 3)^2} \, dx \). Notice that the integrand is a rational function where the denominator is \( (x+3)^2 \).
To simplify the integral, consider using substitution. Let \( u = x + 3 \). Then, \( du = dx \) and \( x = u - 3 \). Also, change the limits of integration accordingly: when \( x = -1 \), \( u = 2 \), and when \( x = 1 \), \( u = 4 \).
Rewrite the integral in terms of \( u \): \( \int_{2}^{4} \frac{u - 3}{u^2} \, du \). This can be separated into two simpler integrals: \( \int_{2}^{4} \frac{u}{u^2} \, du - 3 \int_{2}^{4} \frac{1}{u^2} \, du \).
Simplify the integrands: \( \frac{u}{u^2} = \frac{1}{u} \) and \( \frac{1}{u^2} = u^{-2} \). So the integral becomes \( \int_{2}^{4} \frac{1}{u} \, du - 3 \int_{2}^{4} u^{-2} \, du \).
Now, integrate each term separately: \( \int \frac{1}{u} \, du = \ln|u| \) and \( \int u^{-2} \, du = -u^{-1} \). After integrating, apply the limits \( 2 \) to \( 4 \) to find the definite integral.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Definite Integration

Definite integration calculates the net area under a curve between two limits. It involves evaluating the integral of a function from a lower to an upper bound, resulting in a numerical value representing accumulated quantity or area.
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Definition of the Definite Integral

Integration by Substitution

Integration by substitution simplifies integrals by changing variables to transform the integral into a more manageable form. It is useful when the integrand contains a composite function, allowing easier integration after substitution.
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Substitution With an Extra Variable

Handling Rational Functions

Rational functions are ratios of polynomials, often requiring algebraic manipulation or substitution for integration. Recognizing patterns like derivatives of denominators in the numerator helps in applying substitution or partial fraction techniques.
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Intro to Rational Functions
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