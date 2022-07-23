Textbook Question
23-64. Integration Evaluate the following integrals.
54. ∫ (z + 1)/[z(z² + 4)] dz
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23-64. Integration Evaluate the following integrals.
54. ∫ (z + 1)/[z(z² + 4)] dz
23-64. Integration Evaluate the following integrals.
41. ∫₋₁¹ x/(x + 3)² dx
79–82. {Use of Tech} Double table look-up The following integrals may require more than one table look-up. Evaluate the integrals using a table of integrals, and then check your answer with a computer algebra system.
79. ∫ x sin⁻¹(2x) dx
7–84. Evaluate the following integrals.
56. ∫ from π to 3π/2 sin2x e^(sin²x) dx
7–58. Improper integrals Evaluate the following integrals or state that they diverge.
19. ∫ (from 1 to ∞) (3x² + 1)/(x³ + x) dx
70. Different methods Let I=∫(x+2)/(x+4)dx.
b. Evaluate I without performing long division on the integrand.