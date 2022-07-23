Rewrite the integral using the partial fractions found, then integrate each term separately: \( \int \frac{A}{z} dz + \int \frac{Bz + C}{z^2 + 4} dz \). Use standard integral formulas such as \( \int \frac{1}{z} dz = \ln|z| + C \) and for the second integral, consider splitting it into two integrals and using substitution or recognizing the form \( \int \frac{z}{z^2 + a^2} dz \) and \( \int \frac{1}{z^2 + a^2} dz \).