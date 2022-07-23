Textbook Question
7–84. Evaluate the following integrals.
59. ∫ 1/(x⁴ + x²) dx
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7–84. Evaluate the following integrals.
59. ∫ 1/(x⁴ + x²) dx
Let f(x) = (4x³ + x² + 4x + 2) / (x² + 1). Use long division to show that f(x) = 4x + 1 + 1 / (x² + 1) and use this result to evaluate ∫f(x) dx.
7–64. Integration review Evaluate the following integrals.
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9–61. Trigonometric integrals Evaluate the following integrals.
10. ∫ sin³x dx
77–86. Comparison Test Determine whether the following integrals converge or diverge.
84. ∫(from 1 to ∞) (2 + cos x) / x² dx
23-64. Integration Evaluate the following integrals.
29. ∫₋₁² [(5x) / (x² - x - 6)] dx