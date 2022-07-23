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Ch. 8 - Integration Techniques
Briggs - Calculus: Early Transcendentals 3rd Edition
Briggs3rd EditionCalculus: Early TranscendentalsISBN: 9780136847243Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBriggs 3rd EditionCh. 8 - Integration TechniquesProblem 8.3.3
Chapter 8, Problem 8.3.3

3. Describe the method used to integrate sin³x.

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To integrate \( \sin^3(x) \), start by recognizing that this is a power of sine function. A common approach is to use a trigonometric identity to simplify the expression. Specifically, split \( \sin^3(x) \) into \( \sin(x) \cdot \sin^2(x) \).
Next, use the Pythagorean identity \( \sin^2(x) = 1 - \cos^2(x) \) to rewrite \( \sin^2(x) \). This gives \( \sin^3(x) = \sin(x) \cdot (1 - \cos^2(x)) \).
Now, let \( u = \cos(x) \). Then, \( du = -\sin(x) \, dx \). Substitute \( \sin(x) \, dx \) with \( -du \) and \( \cos(x) \) with \( u \). The integral becomes \( -\int (1 - u^2) \, du \).
Break the integral into two simpler parts: \( -\int 1 \, du + \int u^2 \, du \). Integrate each term separately using basic power rule for integration.
Finally, after integrating, substitute back \( u = \cos(x) \) to return to the original variable \( x \). Simplify the result to complete the solution.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Integration Techniques

Integration techniques are methods used to find the integral of a function. For sin³x, one common technique is to use trigonometric identities and substitution to simplify the integrand. Understanding these techniques is essential for solving integrals that involve powers of trigonometric functions.
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Trigonometric Identities

Trigonometric identities are equations involving trigonometric functions that are true for all values of the variables. For sin³x, the identity sin²x = 1 - cos²x can be used to rewrite the integrand, making it easier to integrate. Familiarity with these identities is crucial for manipulating trigonometric expressions in integration.
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Substitution Method

The substitution method is a technique used in integration where a new variable is introduced to simplify the integral. In the case of sin³x, substituting u = cosx can transform the integral into a more manageable form. This method is particularly useful when dealing with composite functions or powers of trigonometric functions.
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