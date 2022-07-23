3. Describe the method used to integrate sin³x.

7–84. Evaluate the following integrals.
19. ∫ from 0 to π/2 [sin⁷x] dx
7–84. Evaluate the following integrals.
19. ∫ from 0 to π/2 [sin⁷x] dx
7–84. Evaluate the following integrals.
27. ∫ sin⁴(x/2) dx
73. Two methods Evaluate ∫ dx/(x² - 1), for x > 1, in two ways: using partial fractions and a trigonometric substitution. Reconcile your two answers.
54–57. {Use of Tech} Comparing the Midpoint and Trapezoid Rules Compare the errors in the Midpoint and Trapezoid Rules with n = 4, 8, 16, and 32 subintervals when they are applied to the following integrals (with their exact values given).
59. ∫(from 0 to π) ln(5 + 3cosx) dx = π ln(9/2)
42-47. Volumes of Solids Find the volume of the solid generated when the given region is revolved as described.
42. The region bounded by f(x) = ln(x), y = 1, and the coordinate axes is revolved about the x-axis.
7–58. Improper integrals Evaluate the following integrals or state that they diverge.
47. ∫ (from 0 to 10) 1/∜(10 - x) dx