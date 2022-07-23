7–84. Evaluate the following integrals.
19. ∫ from 0 to π/2 [sin⁷x] dx
7–84. Evaluate the following integrals.
19. ∫ from 0 to π/2 [sin⁷x] dx
73. Two methods Evaluate ∫ dx/(x² - 1), for x > 1, in two ways: using partial fractions and a trigonometric substitution. Reconcile your two answers.
3. Describe the method used to integrate sin³x.
79. Tabular integration extended Refer to Exercise 77.
a. The following table shows the method of tabular integration applied to
∫ eˣ cos x dx.
Use the table to express ∫ eˣ cos x dx in terms of the sum of functions and an indefinite integral.
b. Solve the equation in part (a) for ∫ eʳ cos z dz.
c. Evaluate ∫ e⁻ᶻ sin 3z dz by applying the idea from parts (a) and (b).
23-64. Integration Evaluate the following integrals.
60.∫ 1/[(y² + 1)(y² + 2)] dy
42-47. Volumes of Solids Find the volume of the solid generated when the given region is revolved as described.
42. The region bounded by f(x) = ln(x), y = 1, and the coordinate axes is revolved about the x-axis.