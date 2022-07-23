After substitution, the integral becomes \( \int \frac{\sec \theta \tan \theta \, d\theta}{\sec^2 \theta - 1} = \int \frac{\sec \theta \tan \theta}{\tan^2 \theta} d\theta = \int \frac{\sec \theta}{\tan \theta} d\theta \). Simplify and integrate with respect to \( \theta \), then back-substitute \( \theta = \sec^{-1} x \) to express the answer in terms of \( x \). Finally, compare this result with the one from partial fractions to reconcile the two expressions.