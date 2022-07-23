7–84. Evaluate the following integrals.
19. ∫ from 0 to π/2 [sin⁷x] dx
7–84. Evaluate the following integrals.
19. ∫ from 0 to π/2 [sin⁷x] dx
7–84. Evaluate the following integrals.
27. ∫ sin⁴(x/2) dx
54–57. {Use of Tech} Comparing the Midpoint and Trapezoid Rules Compare the errors in the Midpoint and Trapezoid Rules with n = 4, 8, 16, and 32 subintervals when they are applied to the following integrals (with their exact values given).
59. ∫(from 0 to π) ln(5 + 3cosx) dx = π ln(9/2)
3. Describe the method used to integrate sin³x.
23-64. Integration Evaluate the following integrals.
60.∫ 1/[(y² + 1)(y² + 2)] dy
42-47. Volumes of Solids Find the volume of the solid generated when the given region is revolved as described.
42. The region bounded by f(x) = ln(x), y = 1, and the coordinate axes is revolved about the x-axis.