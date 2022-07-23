Textbook Question
7–84. Evaluate the following integrals.
19. ∫ from 0 to π/2 [sin⁷x] dx
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7–84. Evaluate the following integrals.
19. ∫ from 0 to π/2 [sin⁷x] dx
73. Two methods Evaluate ∫ dx/(x² - 1), for x > 1, in two ways: using partial fractions and a trigonometric substitution. Reconcile your two answers.
3. Describe the method used to integrate sin³x.
7–64. Integration review Evaluate the following integrals.
16. ∫ from 0 to 1 of (t² / (1 + t⁶)) dt
92–98. Evaluate the following integrals.
92. ∫[1 to √2] y⁸ e^(y²) dy
7–58. Improper integrals Evaluate the following integrals or state that they diverge.
47. ∫ (from 0 to 10) 1/∜(10 - x) dx