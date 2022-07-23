Power Reduction Formulas

Power reduction formulas are trigonometric identities that allow us to express higher powers of sine and cosine in terms of first powers. For example, the formula sin²(x) = (1 - cos(2x))/2 can be used to simplify integrals involving sin⁴(x/2). These formulas are particularly useful in integration, as they transform complex expressions into simpler forms that are easier to integrate.