7–84. Evaluate the following integrals.
27. ∫ sin⁴(x/2) dx
7–84. Evaluate the following integrals.
27. ∫ sin⁴(x/2) dx
73. Two methods Evaluate ∫ dx/(x² - 1), for x > 1, in two ways: using partial fractions and a trigonometric substitution. Reconcile your two answers.
54–57. {Use of Tech} Comparing the Midpoint and Trapezoid Rules Compare the errors in the Midpoint and Trapezoid Rules with n = 4, 8, 16, and 32 subintervals when they are applied to the following integrals (with their exact values given).
59. ∫(from 0 to π) ln(5 + 3cosx) dx = π ln(9/2)
3. Describe the method used to integrate sin³x.
7–64. Integration review Evaluate the following integrals.
16. ∫ from 0 to 1 of (t² / (1 + t⁶)) dt
7–58. Improper integrals Evaluate the following integrals or state that they diverge.
47. ∫ (from 0 to 10) 1/∜(10 - x) dx