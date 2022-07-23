Definite Integral

A definite integral calculates the accumulation of a function's values over a specific interval, represented as ∫ from a to b f(x) dx. It provides the net area under the curve of the function f(x) between the limits a and b. In this case, the integral from 0 to π/2 of sin⁷x requires evaluating the area under the curve of sin⁷x within that interval.