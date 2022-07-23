Textbook Question
23-64. Integration Evaluate the following integrals.
57. ∫ (x³ + 5x)/(x² + 3)² dx
42
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23-64. Integration Evaluate the following integrals.
57. ∫ (x³ + 5x)/(x² + 3)² dx
7-56. Trigonometric substitutions Evaluate the following integrals using trigonometric substitution.
9. ∫[5 to 5√3] √(100 - x²) dx
65-68. Reduction formulas Use the reduction formulas in a table of integrals to evaluate the following integrals.
67. ∫tan⁴(3y) dy
69. Different substitutions
b. Evaluate ∫(tan x sec² x) dx using the substitution u=secx.
9–40. Integration by parts Evaluate the following integrals using integration by parts.
32. ∫ from 0 to 1 x² 2ˣ dx
7-56. Trigonometric substitutions Evaluate the following integrals using trigonometric substitution.
42. ∫ 1/(x²√(9x² - 1)) dx, x > 1/3