Definite Integrals

Definite integrals represent the accumulation of quantities, such as area under a curve, over a specified interval [a, b]. When evaluating a definite integral, it is essential to compute the antiderivative of the integrand and then apply the Fundamental Theorem of Calculus, which states that the definite integral from a to b of a function f(x) is equal to F(b) - F(a), where F is the antiderivative of f. This process is integral to solving the given problem involving the limits of integration.