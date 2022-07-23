62. Two integration methods Evaluate ∫ sin x cos x dx using integration by parts. Then evaluate the integral using a substitution. Reconcile your answers
7-56. Trigonometric substitutions Evaluate the following integrals using trigonometric substitution.
9. ∫[5 to 5√3] √(100 - x²) dx
Verified video answer for a similar problem:
Key Concepts
Trigonometric Substitution
Pythagorean Identity
Definite Integrals
23-64. Integration Evaluate the following integrals.
57. ∫ (x³ + 5x)/(x² + 3)² dx
37-40. {Use of Tech} Temperature data
Howdy temperature data for Boulder, Colorado; San Francisco, California; Nantucket, Massachusetts; and Duluth, Minnesota, over a 12-hr period on the same day of January are shown in the figure.
Assume these data are taken from a continuous temperature function T(t). The average temperature (in °F) over the 12-hr period is:
T_avg = (1/12) × ∫(0 to 12) T(t) dt
38. Find an accurate approximation to the average temperature over the 12-hr period for San Francisco. State your method.
9–40. Integration by parts Evaluate the following integrals using integration by parts.
32. ∫ from 0 to 1 x² 2ˣ dx
7-56. Trigonometric substitutions Evaluate the following integrals using trigonometric substitution.
42. ∫ 1/(x²√(9x² - 1)) dx, x > 1/3
7–84. Evaluate the following integrals.
35. ∫ from 0 to π/4 [(tan²θ + tanθ + 1) sec²θ] dθ