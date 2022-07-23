48. Integral of sec³x Use integration by parts to show that:

Textbook Question
7–58. Improper integrals Evaluate the following integrals or state that they diverge.
13. ∫ (from 0 to ∞) cos x dx
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7–58. Improper integrals Evaluate the following integrals or state that they diverge.
13. ∫ (from 0 to ∞) cos x dx
7–64. Integration review Evaluate the following integrals.
51. ∫ from -1 to 0 of x / (x² + 2x + 2) dx
23-64. Integration Evaluate the following integrals.
47. ∫ (x³ - 10x² + 27x)/(x² - 10x + 25) dx
7–84. Evaluate the following integrals.
82. ∫ 1/(1 + tanx) dx
9–40. Integration by parts Evaluate the following integrals using integration by parts.
23. ∫ x² sin(2x) dx
9–40. Integration by parts Evaluate the following integrals using integration by parts.
29. ∫ e⁻ˣ sin(4x) dx