Skip to main content
Ch. 8 - Integration Techniques
Briggs - Calculus: Early Transcendentals 3rd Edition
Briggs3rd EditionCalculus: Early TranscendentalsISBN: 9780136847243Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBriggs 3rd EditionCh. 8 - Integration TechniquesProblem 8.5.47
Chapter 8, Problem 8.5.47

23-64. Integration Evaluate the following integrals.
47. ∫ (x³ - 10x² + 27x)/(x² - 10x + 25) dx

Verified step by step guidance
1
First, observe the integral \( \int \frac{x^{3} - 10x^{2} + 27x}{x^{2} - 10x + 25} \, dx \). Notice that the denominator \( x^{2} - 10x + 25 \) can be factored or recognized as a perfect square. Specifically, \( x^{2} - 10x + 25 = (x - 5)^{2} \).
Next, perform polynomial division because the degree of the numerator (3) is higher than the degree of the denominator (2). Divide \( x^{3} - 10x^{2} + 27x \) by \( (x - 5)^{2} \) to rewrite the integrand as a polynomial plus a proper rational function.
After the division, express the integrand as \( Q(x) + \frac{R(x)}{(x - 5)^{2}} \), where \( Q(x) \) is the quotient polynomial and \( R(x) \) is the remainder polynomial with degree less than 2.
Then, split the integral into two parts: \( \int Q(x) \, dx + \int \frac{R(x)}{(x - 5)^{2}} \, dx \). The first integral is straightforward since \( Q(x) \) is a polynomial.
For the second integral, use substitution \( u = x - 5 \) to simplify the denominator and then integrate the resulting rational function by breaking it into simpler terms if necessary.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
6m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Polynomial Long Division

When the degree of the numerator is equal to or greater than the denominator in a rational function, polynomial long division is used to simplify the integrand. This process rewrites the integrand as a polynomial plus a proper fraction, making the integral easier to evaluate.
Recommended video:
07:00
Taylor Polynomials

Integration of Rational Functions

Integrating rational functions often involves breaking them into simpler parts, such as polynomials and proper fractions. After simplification, standard integration techniques like substitution or partial fractions can be applied to evaluate the integral.
Recommended video:
6:04
Intro to Rational Functions

Recognizing Perfect Square Trinomials

Identifying perfect square trinomials in the denominator, such as (x - 5)², helps simplify the integral. This recognition allows substitution methods or rewriting the integrand in a form that is easier to integrate.
Recommended video:
05:22
Completing the Square to Rewrite the Integrand
Related Practice
Textbook Question

7–58. Improper integrals Evaluate the following integrals or state that they diverge.

13. ∫ (from 0 to ∞) cos x dx

62
views
Textbook Question

7–64. Integration review Evaluate the following integrals.

51. ∫ from -1 to 0 of x / (x² + 2x + 2) dx

78
views
Textbook Question

7–84. Evaluate the following integrals.

30. ∫ from 5/2 to 5√3/2 [1 / (v² √(25 - v²))] dv

44
views
Textbook Question

9–40. Integration by parts Evaluate the following integrals using integration by parts.

23. ∫ x² sin(2x) dx

66
views
Textbook Question

48. Integral of sec³x Use integration by parts to show that:

∫ sec³x dx = (1/2) secx tanx + (1/2) ∫ secx dx

78
views
Textbook Question

9–40. Integration by parts Evaluate the following integrals using integration by parts.

29. ∫ e⁻ˣ sin(4x) dx

88
views