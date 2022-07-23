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Ch. 8 - Integration Techniques
Briggs - Calculus: Early Transcendentals 3rd Edition
Briggs3rd EditionCalculus: Early TranscendentalsISBN: 9780136847243Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBriggs 3rd EditionCh. 8 - Integration TechniquesProblem 8.9.13
Chapter 8, Problem 8.9.13

7–58. Improper integrals Evaluate the following integrals or state that they diverge.
13. ∫ (from 0 to ∞) cos x dx

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1
Recognize that the integral \( \int_0^{\infty} \cos x \, dx \) is an improper integral because the upper limit of integration is infinite.
Rewrite the integral as a limit: \( \lim_{t \to \infty} \int_0^t \cos x \, dx \). This allows us to evaluate the integral over a finite interval first and then analyze the behavior as \( t \) approaches infinity.
Find the antiderivative of \( \cos x \), which is \( \sin x \). So, \( \int_0^t \cos x \, dx = \sin t - \sin 0 = \sin t \).
Evaluate the limit \( \lim_{t \to \infty} \sin t \). Since \( \sin t \) oscillates between -1 and 1 and does not approach a single value, this limit does not exist.
Conclude that because the limit does not exist, the improper integral \( \int_0^{\infty} \cos x \, dx \) diverges.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Improper Integrals

Improper integrals involve integration over an infinite interval or integrands with infinite discontinuities. To evaluate them, limits are used to define the integral as a limit of definite integrals over finite intervals. Determining convergence or divergence is essential.
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Improper Integrals: Infinite Intervals

Convergence and Divergence of Integrals

An integral converges if its limit exists and is finite; otherwise, it diverges. For improper integrals over infinite intervals, convergence depends on the behavior of the integrand as the variable approaches infinity. Testing convergence often involves comparison or limit tests.
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Divergence Test (nth Term Test)

Behavior of Oscillatory Functions in Integrals

Functions like cosine oscillate indefinitely without settling to a limit. When integrated over infinite intervals, their oscillations can cause the integral to fail to converge. Understanding how oscillatory behavior affects the integral's limit is crucial for evaluating such integrals.
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Integrals of General Exponential Functions
Related Practice
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