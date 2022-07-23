73. Two methods Evaluate ∫ dx/(x² - 1), for x > 1, in two ways: using partial fractions and a trigonometric substitution. Reconcile your two answers.
23-64. Integration Evaluate the following integrals.
60.∫ 1/[(y² + 1)(y² + 2)] dy
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Key Concepts
Partial Fraction Decomposition
Integration of Rational Functions with Quadratic Denominators
Substitution Method in Integration
54–57. {Use of Tech} Comparing the Midpoint and Trapezoid Rules Compare the errors in the Midpoint and Trapezoid Rules with n = 4, 8, 16, and 32 subintervals when they are applied to the following integrals (with their exact values given).
59. ∫(from 0 to π) ln(5 + 3cosx) dx = π ln(9/2)
79. Tabular integration extended Refer to Exercise 77.
a. The following table shows the method of tabular integration applied to
∫ eˣ cos x dx.
Use the table to express ∫ eˣ cos x dx in terms of the sum of functions and an indefinite integral.
b. Solve the equation in part (a) for ∫ eʳ cos z dz.
c. Evaluate ∫ e⁻ᶻ sin 3z dz by applying the idea from parts (a) and (b).
5–16. Set up the appropriate form of the partial fraction decomposition for the following expressions. Do not find the values of the unknown constants.
6. (4x + 1)/(4x² - 1)
85. Another form of ∫ sec x dx
a. Verify the identity:
sec x = cos x / (1 - sin² x)
b. Use the identity in part (a) to verify that:
∫ sec x dx = (1/2) ln |(1 + sin x)/(1 - sin x)| + C
42-47. Volumes of Solids Find the volume of the solid generated when the given region is revolved as described.
42. The region bounded by f(x) = ln(x), y = 1, and the coordinate axes is revolved about the x-axis.