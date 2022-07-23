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Ch. 8 - Integration Techniques
Briggs - Calculus: Early Transcendentals 3rd Edition
Briggs3rd EditionCalculus: Early TranscendentalsISBN: 9780136847243Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBriggs 3rd EditionCh. 8 - Integration TechniquesProblem 8.4.6
Chapter 8, Problem 8.4.6

6. Using the trigonometric substitution x = 8 sec θ, where x ≥ 8 and 0 < θ ≤ π/2, express tan θ in terms of x.

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Step 1: Recall the trigonometric identity for secant: sec(θ) = x/8. This comes from the substitution x = 8 sec(θ).
Step 2: Use the Pythagorean identity for trigonometric functions: tan²(θ) = sec²(θ) - 1. Substitute sec(θ) = x/8 into this identity.
Step 3: Simplify the expression for tan²(θ): tan²(θ) = (x/8)² - 1. Expand and simplify further.
Step 4: Take the square root of both sides to find tan(θ): tan(θ) = √((x/8)² - 1). Ensure the square root is valid for the given domain of θ.
Step 5: Conclude that tan(θ) is expressed in terms of x as tan(θ) = √((x²/64) - 1).

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Trigonometric Substitution

Trigonometric substitution is a technique used in calculus to simplify integrals involving square roots. By substituting a variable with a trigonometric function, we can transform complex expressions into more manageable forms. In this case, substituting x with 8 sec θ allows us to express the integral in terms of θ, which can simplify the integration process.
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Introduction to Trigonometric Functions

Secant Function

The secant function, denoted as sec θ, is the reciprocal of the cosine function, defined as sec θ = 1/cos θ. It is particularly useful in trigonometric identities and substitutions. In the context of the substitution x = 8 sec θ, it helps relate the variable x to the angle θ, facilitating the conversion of trigonometric expressions into algebraic forms.
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Graphs of Secant and Cosecant Functions

Tangent Function

The tangent function, tan θ, is defined as the ratio of the opposite side to the adjacent side in a right triangle, or equivalently, tan θ = sin θ/cos θ. In the context of the substitution x = 8 sec θ, we can express tan θ in terms of x by using the identity tan θ = sin θ / (1/cos θ) = sin θ * sec θ. This relationship is crucial for solving problems involving angles and their corresponding trigonometric values.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

96. Challenge

Show that with the change of variables u = √tan x, the integral

∫ √tan x dx

can be converted to an integral amenable to partial fractions. Evaluate

∫[0 to π/4] √tan x dx.

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Textbook Question

76–83. Preliminary steps The following integrals require a preliminary step such as a change of variables before using the method of partial fractions. Evaluate these integrals.

79. ∫ [sec t / (1 + sin t)] dt

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Textbook Question

27. {Use of Tech} Midpoint Rule, Trapezoid Rule, and relative error

Find the Midpoint and Trapezoid Rule approximations to ∫(0 to 1) sin(πx) dx using n = 25 subintervals. Compute the relative error of each approximation.

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Textbook Question

3. Explain geometrically how the Trapezoid Rule is used to approximate a definite integral.

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Textbook Question

7–84. Evaluate the following integrals.

16. ∫ [1 / (x⁴ – 1)] dx

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Textbook Question

60–69. Completing the square Evaluate the following integrals.

68. ∫ dx / sqrt((x - 1)(3 - x))

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