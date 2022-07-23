96. Challenge
Show that with the change of variables u = √tan x, the integral
∫ √tan x dx
can be converted to an integral amenable to partial fractions. Evaluate
∫[0 to π/4] √tan x dx.
96. Challenge
Show that with the change of variables u = √tan x, the integral
∫ √tan x dx
can be converted to an integral amenable to partial fractions. Evaluate
∫[0 to π/4] √tan x dx.
76–83. Preliminary steps The following integrals require a preliminary step such as a change of variables before using the method of partial fractions. Evaluate these integrals.
79. ∫ [sec t / (1 + sin t)] dt
27. {Use of Tech} Midpoint Rule, Trapezoid Rule, and relative error
Find the Midpoint and Trapezoid Rule approximations to ∫(0 to 1) sin(πx) dx using n = 25 subintervals. Compute the relative error of each approximation.
3. Explain geometrically how the Trapezoid Rule is used to approximate a definite integral.
7–84. Evaluate the following integrals.
16. ∫ [1 / (x⁴ – 1)] dx
60–69. Completing the square Evaluate the following integrals.
68. ∫ dx / sqrt((x - 1)(3 - x))