Tangent Function

The tangent function, tan θ, is defined as the ratio of the opposite side to the adjacent side in a right triangle, or equivalently, tan θ = sin θ/cos θ. In the context of the substitution x = 8 sec θ, we can express tan θ in terms of x by using the identity tan θ = sin θ / (1/cos θ) = sin θ * sec θ. This relationship is crucial for solving problems involving angles and their corresponding trigonometric values.