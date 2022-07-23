96. Challenge
Show that with the change of variables u = √tan x, the integral
∫ √tan x dx
can be converted to an integral amenable to partial fractions. Evaluate
∫[0 to π/4] √tan x dx.
96. Challenge
Show that with the change of variables u = √tan x, the integral
∫ √tan x dx
can be converted to an integral amenable to partial fractions. Evaluate
∫[0 to π/4] √tan x dx.
6. Using the trigonometric substitution x = 8 sec θ, where x ≥ 8 and 0 < θ ≤ π/2, express tan θ in terms of x.
27. {Use of Tech} Midpoint Rule, Trapezoid Rule, and relative error
Find the Midpoint and Trapezoid Rule approximations to ∫(0 to 1) sin(πx) dx using n = 25 subintervals. Compute the relative error of each approximation.
3. Explain geometrically how the Trapezoid Rule is used to approximate a definite integral.
87-92. An integrand with trigonometric functions in the numerator and denominator can often be converted to a rational function using the substitution u = tan(x/2) or, equivalently, x = 2 tan⁻¹u. The following relations are used in making this change of variables.
A: dx = 2/(1 + u²) du
B: sin x = 2u/(1 + u²)
C: cos x = (1 - u²)/(1 + u²)
91. Evaluate ∫[0 to π/2] dθ/(cos θ + sin θ).
9–61. Trigonometric integrals Evaluate the following integrals.
25. ∫ sin²x cos⁴x dx