Trapezoid Rule

The Trapezoid Rule is a numerical method used to estimate the value of a definite integral by dividing the area under the curve into trapezoids rather than rectangles. Each trapezoid's area is calculated using the average of the function values at the endpoints of the subintervals, multiplied by the width of the interval. This method provides a more accurate approximation than using rectangles, especially for functions that are linear or nearly linear over small intervals.