96. Challenge
Show that with the change of variables u = √tan x, the integral
∫ √tan x dx
can be converted to an integral amenable to partial fractions. Evaluate
∫[0 to π/4] √tan x dx.
96. Challenge
Show that with the change of variables u = √tan x, the integral
∫ √tan x dx
can be converted to an integral amenable to partial fractions. Evaluate
∫[0 to π/4] √tan x dx.
76–83. Preliminary steps The following integrals require a preliminary step such as a change of variables before using the method of partial fractions. Evaluate these integrals.
79. ∫ [sec t / (1 + sin t)] dt
6. Using the trigonometric substitution x = 8 sec θ, where x ≥ 8 and 0 < θ ≤ π/2, express tan θ in terms of x.
7–84. Evaluate the following integrals.
16. ∫ [1 / (x⁴ – 1)] dx
77–86. Comparison Test Determine whether the following integrals converge or diverge.
78. ∫(from 0 to ∞) dx / (eˣ + x + 1)
60–69. Completing the square Evaluate the following integrals.
68. ∫ dx / sqrt((x - 1)(3 - x))