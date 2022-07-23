76–83. Preliminary steps The following integrals require a preliminary step such as a change of variables before using the method of partial fractions. Evaluate these integrals.
79. ∫ [sec t / (1 + sin t)] dt
76–83. Preliminary steps The following integrals require a preliminary step such as a change of variables before using the method of partial fractions. Evaluate these integrals.
79. ∫ [sec t / (1 + sin t)] dt
6. Using the trigonometric substitution x = 8 sec θ, where x ≥ 8 and 0 < θ ≤ π/2, express tan θ in terms of x.
27. {Use of Tech} Midpoint Rule, Trapezoid Rule, and relative error
Find the Midpoint and Trapezoid Rule approximations to ∫(0 to 1) sin(πx) dx using n = 25 subintervals. Compute the relative error of each approximation.
3. Explain geometrically how the Trapezoid Rule is used to approximate a definite integral.
60–69. Completing the square Evaluate the following integrals.
68. ∫ dx / sqrt((x - 1)(3 - x))
87-92. An integrand with trigonometric functions in the numerator and denominator can often be converted to a rational function using the substitution u = tan(x/2) or, equivalently, x = 2 tan⁻¹u. The following relations are used in making this change of variables.
A: dx = 2/(1 + u²) du
B: sin x = 2u/(1 + u²)
C: cos x = (1 - u²)/(1 + u²)
91. Evaluate ∫[0 to π/2] dθ/(cos θ + sin θ).