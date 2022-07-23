Textbook Question
6. Using the trigonometric substitution x = 8 sec θ, where x ≥ 8 and 0 < θ ≤ π/2, express tan θ in terms of x.
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6. Using the trigonometric substitution x = 8 sec θ, where x ≥ 8 and 0 < θ ≤ π/2, express tan θ in terms of x.
3. Explain geometrically how the Trapezoid Rule is used to approximate a definite integral.
17-22. Give the partial fraction decomposition for the following expressions.
17. (5x - 7) / (x² - 3x + 2)
7. How would you evaluate ∫ tan¹⁰x sec²x dx?
77–86. Comparison Test Determine whether the following integrals converge or diverge.
78. ∫(from 0 to ∞) dx / (eˣ + x + 1)
60–69. Completing the square Evaluate the following integrals.
68. ∫ dx / sqrt((x - 1)(3 - x))