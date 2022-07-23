Next, evaluate the integral using substitution. Let \(t = \sin x\), so that \(dt = \cos x \, dx\). The integral becomes \(\int t \, dt\), which is straightforward to integrate. After integrating, substitute back \(t = \sin x\) to express the answer in terms of \(x\). Finally, compare this result with the one obtained from integration by parts to reconcile any differences, such as constant terms.