Textbook Question
87. Surface area Find the area of the surface generated when the curve f(x) = sin x on [0, π/2] is revolved about the x-axis.
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87. Surface area Find the area of the surface generated when the curve f(x) = sin x on [0, π/2] is revolved about the x-axis.
7-56. Trigonometric substitutions Evaluate the following integrals using trigonometric substitution.
9. ∫[5 to 5√3] √(100 - x²) dx
7–58. Improper integrals Evaluate the following integrals or state that they diverge.
10. ∫ (from 0 to ∞) e⁻²ˣ dx
7-56. Trigonometric substitutions Evaluate the following integrals using trigonometric substitution.
46. ∫ 1/√(1 - 2x²) dx
7-56. Trigonometric substitutions Evaluate the following integrals using trigonometric substitution.
42. ∫ 1/(x²√(9x² - 1)) dx, x > 1/3
7–84. Evaluate the following integrals.
35. ∫ from 0 to π/4 [(tan²θ + tanθ + 1) sec²θ] dθ