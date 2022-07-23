Textbook Question
87. Surface area Find the area of the surface generated when the curve f(x) = sin x on [0, π/2] is revolved about the x-axis.
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87. Surface area Find the area of the surface generated when the curve f(x) = sin x on [0, π/2] is revolved about the x-axis.
62. Two integration methods Evaluate ∫ sin x cos x dx using integration by parts. Then evaluate the integral using a substitution. Reconcile your answers
9–61. Trigonometric integrals Evaluate the following integrals.
60. ∫ from 0 to π/8 of √(1 - cos8x) dx
7–58. Improper integrals Evaluate the following integrals or state that they diverge.
39. ∫ (from 0 to π/2) tan θ dθ
7–84. Evaluate the following integrals.
38. ∫ from π/6 to π/2 [cos x · ln(sin x)] dx
7-56. Trigonometric substitutions Evaluate the following integrals using trigonometric substitution.
46. ∫ 1/√(1 - 2x²) dx