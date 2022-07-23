Textbook Question
9–61. Trigonometric integrals Evaluate the following integrals.
15. ∫ sin³x cos²x dx
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9–61. Trigonometric integrals Evaluate the following integrals.
15. ∫ sin³x cos²x dx
63. Average Lifetime The average time until a computer chip fails (see Exercise 62) is 0.00005 ∫(from 0 to ∞) t e^(-0.00005t) dt. Find this value.
23-64. Integration Evaluate the following integrals.
38. ∫₀⁵ 2/(x² - 4x - 32) dx
4. How is integration by parts used to evaluate a definite integral?
9. If the Trapezoid Rule is used on the interval [-1, 9] with n = 5 subintervals, at what x-coordinates is the integrand evaluated?
17-22. Give the partial fraction decomposition for the following expressions.
20. (x² - 4x + 11) / ((x - 3)(x - 1)(x + 1))