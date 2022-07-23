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Ch. 8 - Integration Techniques
Briggs - Calculus: Early Transcendentals 3rd Edition
Briggs3rd EditionCalculus: Early TranscendentalsISBN: 9780136847243Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBriggs 3rd EditionCh. 8 - Integration TechniquesProblem 8.5.38
Chapter 8, Problem 8.5.38

23-64. Integration Evaluate the following integrals.
38. ∫₀⁵ 2/(x² - 4x - 32) dx

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Start by examining the integrand: \( \frac{2}{x^{2} - 4x - 32} \). The first step is to factor the quadratic expression in the denominator to simplify the integral.
Rewrite the quadratic \( x^{2} - 4x - 32 \) by factoring it. Find two numbers that multiply to \(-32\) and add to \(-4\). This will allow you to express the denominator as \( (x - a)(x - b) \).
Once factored, express the integrand as a sum of partial fractions: \( \frac{2}{(x - a)(x - b)} = \frac{A}{x - a} + \frac{B}{x - b} \). Set up an equation to solve for constants \( A \) and \( B \).
Solve for \( A \) and \( B \) by multiplying both sides by the denominator \( (x - a)(x - b) \) and equating coefficients or substituting convenient values of \( x \).
After finding \( A \) and \( B \), rewrite the integral as \( \int_{0}^{5} \left( \frac{A}{x - a} + \frac{B}{x - b} \right) dx \). Then integrate each term separately using the natural logarithm: \( \int \frac{1}{x - c} dx = \ln|x - c| + C \).

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Definite Integrals

A definite integral calculates the net area under a curve between two limits, here from 0 to 5. It involves evaluating the antiderivative at the upper and lower bounds and subtracting these values to find the integral's value over the interval.
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Partial Fraction Decomposition

Partial fraction decomposition breaks a rational function into simpler fractions that are easier to integrate. For integrals involving quadratic denominators, factoring the denominator and expressing the integrand as a sum of simpler fractions is essential.
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Integration of Rational Functions

Integrating rational functions often requires algebraic manipulation such as factoring and partial fractions. Recognizing forms like ∫1/(x - a) dx = ln|x - a| + C helps in solving integrals involving rational expressions.
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