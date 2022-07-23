91. [Use of Tech] Regions bounded by exponentials Let a > 0 and let R be the region bounded by the graph of y = e^(-a·x) and the x-axis
on the interval [b, ∞).
a. Find A(a,b), the area of R as a function of a and b.
91. [Use of Tech] Regions bounded by exponentials Let a > 0 and let R be the region bounded by the graph of y = e^(-a·x) and the x-axis
on the interval [b, ∞).
a. Find A(a,b), the area of R as a function of a and b.
Gamma function The gamma function is defined by Γ(p) = ∫ from 0 to ∞ of x^(p-1) e^(-x) dx, for p not equal to zero or a negative integer.
a. Use the reduction formula ∫ from 0 to ∞ of x^p e^(-x) dx = p ∫ from 0 to ∞ of x^(p-1) e^(-x) dx for p = 1, 2, 3, ...
to show that Γ(p + 1) = p! (p factorial).
A piece of wood paneling must be cut in the shape shown in the figure.
The coordinates of several points on its curved surface are also shown (with units of inches).
a. Estimate the surface area of the paneling using the Trapezoid Rule.
66–71. {Use of Tech} Estimating error Refer to Theorem 8.1 in the following exercises.
70. Let f(x) = e^(-x²).
a. Find a Simpson's Rule approximation to the integral from 0 to 3 of e^(-x²) dx using n = 30 subintervals.
41-44. {Use of Tech} Nonuniform grids
Use the indicated methods to solve the following problems with nonuniform grids.
41. A curling iron is plugged into an outlet at time t = 0. Its temperature T in degrees Fahrenheit, assumed to be a continuous function that is strictly increasing and concave down on 0 ≤ t ≤ 120, is given at various times (in seconds) in the table.
a. Approximate (1/120)∫(0 to 120)T(t)dt in three ways using a left Riemann sum, using a right Riemann sum and using the Trapezoid Rule
Interpret the value of (1/120)∫(0 to 120)T(t)dt in the context of this problem.
66–71. {Use of Tech} Estimating error Refer to Theorem 8.1 in the following exercises.
69. Let f(x) = sin(eˣ).
a. Find a Trapezoid Rule approximation to ∫[0 to 1] sin(eˣ) dx using n = 40 subintervals.