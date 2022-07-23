65. Explain why or why not Determine whether the following statements are true and give an explanation or counterexample.
a. To evaluate ∫ (4x⁶)/(x⁴ + 3x²) dx, the first step is to find the partial fraction decomposition of the integrand.
65. Explain why or why not Determine whether the following statements are true and give an explanation or counterexample.
a. To evaluate ∫ (4x⁶)/(x⁴ + 3x²) dx, the first step is to find the partial fraction decomposition of the integrand.
75. {Use of Tech} Oscillator displacements Suppose a mass on a spring that is slowed by friction has the position function:
s(t) = e⁻ᵗ sin t
a. Graph the position function. At what times does the oscillator pass through the position s = 0?
41-44. {Use of Tech} Nonuniform grids
Use the indicated methods to solve the following problems with nonuniform grids.
41. A curling iron is plugged into an outlet at time t = 0. Its temperature T in degrees Fahrenheit, assumed to be a continuous function that is strictly increasing and concave down on 0 ≤ t ≤ 120, is given at various times (in seconds) in the table.
a. Approximate (1/120)∫(0 to 120)T(t)dt in three ways using a left Riemann sum, using a right Riemann sum and using the Trapezoid Rule
Interpret the value of (1/120)∫(0 to 120)T(t)dt in the context of this problem.
66–71. {Use of Tech} Estimating error Refer to Theorem 8.1 in the following exercises.
69. Let f(x) = sin(eˣ).
a. Find a Trapezoid Rule approximation to ∫[0 to 1] sin(eˣ) dx using n = 40 subintervals.
42. Approximating integrals The function f is twice differentiable on (-∞, ∞). Values of f at various points on [0, 20] are given in the table.
a. Approximate ∫(0 to 120) f(x) dx in three way using a left Riemann sum, a right Riemann sum and the Trapezoid Rule
81. Possible and impossible integrals
Let Iₙ = ∫ xⁿ e⁻ˣ² dx, where n is a nonnegative integer.
a. I₀ = ∫ e⁻ˣ² dx cannot be expressed in terms of elementary functions. Evaluate I₁.