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Ch. 8 - Integration Techniques
Briggs - Calculus: Early Transcendentals 3rd Edition
Briggs3rd EditionCalculus: Early TranscendentalsISBN: 9780136847243Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBriggs 3rd EditionCh. 8 - Integration TechniquesProblem 8.2.4
Chapter 8, Problem 8.2.4

4. How is integration by parts used to evaluate a definite integral?

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Recall the formula for integration by parts: \(\int u \, dv = uv - \int v \, du\). This formula is derived from the product rule for differentiation and helps transform a difficult integral into simpler parts.
Identify parts of the integrand to assign as \(u\) and \(dv\). Typically, choose \(u\) as a function that simplifies when differentiated, and \(dv\) as a function that is easy to integrate.
Compute \(du\) by differentiating \(u\), and find \(v\) by integrating \(dv\). This gives you the components needed to apply the integration by parts formula.
Apply the integration by parts formula to the definite integral \(\int_a^b u \, dv = \left. uv \right|_a^b - \int_a^b v \, du\). Notice that the evaluation of \(uv\) is done at the limits of integration \(a\) and \(b\).
Evaluate the resulting expressions at the limits \(a\) and \(b\), and then compute the remaining integral \(\int_a^b v \, du\). This process often simplifies the original integral and leads to the solution.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Integration by Parts Formula

Integration by parts is a technique derived from the product rule of differentiation. It states that ∫u dv = uv - ∫v du, where u and dv are parts of the integrand chosen to simplify the integral. This formula helps transform a difficult integral into simpler ones.
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Introduction to Integration by Parts

Choosing u and dv

Selecting appropriate functions for u and dv is crucial for simplifying the integral. Typically, u is chosen as a function that becomes simpler when differentiated, and dv is chosen as a function that can be easily integrated. This strategic choice makes the resulting integral easier to solve.
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Choosing a Convergence Test

Evaluating Definite Integrals Using Integration by Parts

When applying integration by parts to definite integrals, the formula includes evaluating the product uv at the limits of integration: ∫_a^b u dv = [uv]_a^b - ∫_a^b v du. This requires careful substitution of the limits after integration to find the exact value of the integral.
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Integration by Parts for Definite Integrals
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