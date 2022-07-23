Textbook Question
9–61. Trigonometric integrals Evaluate the following integrals.
53. ∫ from 0 to π/4 of sec⁴θ dθ
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9–61. Trigonometric integrals Evaluate the following integrals.
53. ∫ from 0 to π/4 of sec⁴θ dθ
23-64. Integration Evaluate the following integrals.
38. ∫₀⁵ 2/(x² - 4x - 32) dx
9. If the Trapezoid Rule is used on the interval [-1, 9] with n = 5 subintervals, at what x-coordinates is the integrand evaluated?
7-56. Trigonometric substitutions Evaluate the following integrals using trigonometric substitution.
12. ∫[1/2 to 1] √(1 - x²)/x² dx
17-22. Give the partial fraction decomposition for the following expressions.
20. (x² - 4x + 11) / ((x - 3)(x - 1)(x + 1))
7–58. Improper integrals Evaluate the following integrals or state that they diverge.
25. ∫ (from -∞ to ∞) e³ˣ/(1 + e⁶ˣ) dx