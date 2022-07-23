7–58. Improper integrals Evaluate the following integrals or state that they diverge.
53. ∫ (from 0 to 1) ln x dx
7–58. Improper integrals Evaluate the following integrals or state that they diverge.
53. ∫ (from 0 to 1) ln x dx
65-76. Volumes Find the volume of the described solid of revolution or state that it does not exist.
66. The region bounded by f(x) = (x^2 + 1)^(-1/2) and the x-axis on the interval [2, ∞) is revolved about the x-axis.
7–58. Improper integrals Evaluate the following integrals or state that they diverge.
31. ∫ (from 1 to ∞) 1/[v(v + 1)] dv
49–63. {Use of Tech} Integrating with a CAS Use a computer algebra system to evaluate the following integrals. Find both an exact result and an approximate result for each definite integral. Assume a is a positive real number.
52. ∫ from 0 to π/2 of cos⁶x dx
7–64. Integration review Evaluate the following integrals.
47. ∫ dx / (x⁻¹ + 1)
7–64. Integration review Evaluate the following integrals.
62. ∫ (-x⁵ - x⁴ - 2x³ + 4x + 3) / (x² + x + 1) dx