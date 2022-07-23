Textbook Question
9–61. Trigonometric integrals Evaluate the following integrals.
60. ∫ from 0 to π/8 of √(1 - cos8x) dx
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9–61. Trigonometric integrals Evaluate the following integrals.
60. ∫ from 0 to π/8 of √(1 - cos8x) dx
7–58. Improper integrals Evaluate the following integrals or state that they diverge.
10. ∫ (from 0 to ∞) e⁻²ˣ dx
7–84. Evaluate the following integrals.
38. ∫ from π/6 to π/2 [cos x · ln(sin x)] dx
9–61. Trigonometric integrals Evaluate the following integrals.
31. ∫ 20 tan⁶x dx
7–64. Integration review Evaluate the following integrals.
18. ∫ from 3 to 7 of (t - 6) * √(t - 3) dt
7-56. Trigonometric substitutions Evaluate the following integrals using trigonometric substitution.
46. ∫ 1/√(1 - 2x²) dx