Textbook Question
7–84. Evaluate the following integrals.
19. ∫ from 0 to π/2 [sin⁷x] dx
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7–84. Evaluate the following integrals.
19. ∫ from 0 to π/2 [sin⁷x] dx
7–84. Evaluate the following integrals.
27. ∫ sin⁴(x/2) dx
7–58. Improper integrals Evaluate the following integrals or state that they diverge.
33. ∫ (from 2 to ∞) 1/(y ln y) dy
92–98. Evaluate the following integrals.
92. ∫[1 to √2] y⁸ e^(y²) dy
9–61. Trigonometric integrals Evaluate the following integrals.
20. ∫ sin⁻³ᐟ²x cos³x dx
7–58. Improper integrals Evaluate the following integrals or state that they diverge.
47. ∫ (from 0 to 10) 1/∜(10 - x) dx