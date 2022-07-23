7–58. Improper integrals Evaluate the following integrals or state that they diverge.
31. ∫ (from 1 to ∞) 1/[v(v + 1)] dv
7–58. Improper integrals Evaluate the following integrals or state that they diverge.
31. ∫ (from 1 to ∞) 1/[v(v + 1)] dv
49–63. {Use of Tech} Integrating with a CAS Use a computer algebra system to evaluate the following integrals. Find both an exact result and an approximate result for each definite integral. Assume a is a positive real number.
52. ∫ from 0 to π/2 of cos⁶x dx
Choosing an integration strategy Identify a technique of integration for evaluating the following integrals. If necessary, explain how to first simplify the integrand before applying the suggested technique of integration. You do not need to evaluate the integrals.
∫ (5x² + 18x + 20) / [(2x + 3)(x² + 4x + 8)] dx
7-56. Trigonometric substitutions Evaluate the following integrals using trigonometric substitution.
36. ∫[8√2 to 16] 1/√(x² - 64) dx
71-74. Deriving formulas Evaluate the following integrals. Assume a and b are real numbers and n is a positive integer.
74. ∫xⁿ arcsin(x) dx (Hint: integration by parts.)
7–64. Integration review Evaluate the following integrals.
62. ∫ (-x⁵ - x⁴ - 2x³ + 4x + 3) / (x² + x + 1) dx