Skip to main content
Ch. 8 - Integration Techniques
Briggs - Calculus: Early Transcendentals 3rd Edition
Briggs3rd EditionCalculus: Early TranscendentalsISBN: 9780136847243Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBriggs 3rd EditionCh. 8 - Integration TechniquesProblem 8.1.7
Chapter 8, Problem 8.1.7

7–64. Integration review Evaluate the following integrals.
7. ∫ dx / (3 - 5x)^4

Verified step by step guidance
1
Recognize that the integral ∫ dx / (3 - 5x)^4 involves a rational function with a power of a linear term in the denominator. This suggests using a substitution to simplify the integral.
Let u = 3 - 5x. Then, compute the derivative of u with respect to x: du/dx = -5, or equivalently, dx = -du/5.
Substitute u and dx into the integral. The integral becomes ∫ (-1/5) du / u^4, where the factor -1/5 comes from the substitution for dx.
Simplify the integral to ∫ -1/5 * u^(-4) du. Rewrite the integrand as -1/5 * u^(-4) to prepare for applying the power rule of integration.
Apply the power rule for integration: ∫ u^n du = u^(n+1) / (n+1), for n ≠ -1. Here, n = -4, so the integral becomes (-1/5) * (u^(-4+1) / (-4+1)). Simplify the expression and substitute back u = 3 - 5x to return to the original variable.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
4m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Integration Techniques

Integration techniques are methods used to find the integral of a function. Common techniques include substitution, integration by parts, and partial fractions. In this case, substitution is particularly useful for simplifying the integral of a rational function, allowing for easier evaluation.
Recommended video:
06:18
Integration by Parts for Definite Integrals

Substitution Method

The substitution method involves replacing a variable in the integral with another variable to simplify the expression. For the integral ∫ dx / (3 - 5x)^4, we can let u = 3 - 5x, which transforms the integral into a more manageable form. This method is essential for integrals involving composite functions.
Recommended video:
07:33
Euler's Method

Power Rule for Integration

The power rule for integration states that ∫ x^n dx = (x^(n+1))/(n+1) + C, where n ≠ -1. This rule is applicable when integrating functions of the form u^n, where u is a function of x. In the given integral, after substitution, applying the power rule will help in finding the antiderivative of the transformed function.
Recommended video:
04:04
Power Rule for Indefinite Integrals
Related Practice
Textbook Question

7–64. Integration review Evaluate the following integrals.

24. ∫ from 0 to θ of (x⁵⸍² - x¹⸍²) / x³⸍² dx

161
views
Textbook Question

15-18. {Use of Tech} Midpoint Rule approximations. Find the indicated Midpoint Rule approximations to the following integrals.

18. ∫(0 to 1) e⁻ˣ dx using n = 8 subintervals

160
views
Textbook Question

92–98. Evaluate the following integrals.

94. ∫ (dt / (t³ + 1))

94
views
Textbook Question

7–64. Integration review Evaluate the following integrals.

49. ∫ √(9 + √(t + 1)) dt

64
views
Textbook Question

74. Volume of a Solid

Consider the region R bounded by:

The graph of f(x) = 1/(x + 2)

The x-axis on the interval [0,3].

Find the volume of the solid formed when R is revolved about the y-axis.

59
views
Textbook Question

64. Using a computer algebra system, it was determined that

∫x(x+1)^8 dx = (x^10)/10 + (8x^9)/9 + (7x^8)/2 + 8x^7 + (35x^6)/3 + (56x^5)/5 + 7x^4 + (8x^3)/3 + x^2/2 + C.

Use integration by substitution to evaluate ∫x(x+1)^8 dx.

35
views