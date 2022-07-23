7–64. Integration review Evaluate the following integrals.
24. ∫ from 0 to θ of (x⁵⸍² - x¹⸍²) / x³⸍² dx
7–64. Integration review Evaluate the following integrals.
24. ∫ from 0 to θ of (x⁵⸍² - x¹⸍²) / x³⸍² dx
15-18. {Use of Tech} Midpoint Rule approximations. Find the indicated Midpoint Rule approximations to the following integrals.
18. ∫(0 to 1) e⁻ˣ dx using n = 8 subintervals
92–98. Evaluate the following integrals.
94. ∫ (dt / (t³ + 1))
7–64. Integration review Evaluate the following integrals.
49. ∫ √(9 + √(t + 1)) dt
74. Volume of a Solid
Consider the region R bounded by:
The graph of f(x) = 1/(x + 2)
The x-axis on the interval [0,3].
Find the volume of the solid formed when R is revolved about the y-axis.
64. Using a computer algebra system, it was determined that
∫x(x+1)^8 dx = (x^10)/10 + (8x^9)/9 + (7x^8)/2 + 8x^7 + (35x^6)/3 + (56x^5)/5 + 7x^4 + (8x^3)/3 + x^2/2 + C.
Use integration by substitution to evaluate ∫x(x+1)^8 dx.