87. Explain why or why not Determine whether the following statements are true and give an explanation or counterexample.
d. If ∫(from 1 to ∞) x^(-p) dx exists, then ∫(from 1 to ∞) x^(-q) dx exists (where q > p).
87. Explain why or why not Determine whether the following statements are true and give an explanation or counterexample.
d. If ∫(from 1 to ∞) x^(-p) dx exists, then ∫(from 1 to ∞) x^(-q) dx exists (where q > p).
57. Explain why or why not Determine whether the following statements are true and give an explanation or counterexample.
d. The integral ∫ dx/(x² + 4x + 9) cannot be evaluated using a trigonometric substitution.
66–71. {Use of Tech} Estimating error Refer to Theorem 8.1 in the following exercises.
67. Let f(x) = √(x³ + 1).
d. Use Theorem 8.1 to find an upper bound on the absolute error in the estimate found in part (a).
93. Three start-ups Three cars, A, B, and C, start from rest and accelerate along a line according to the following velocity functions:
vₐ(t) = 88t/(t + 1), v_B(t) = 88t²/(t + 1)², and v_C(t) = 88t²/(t² + 1).
d. Which car ultimately gains the lead and remains in front?
2. Give an example of each of the following.
d. A repeated irreducible quadratic factor
66–71. {Use of Tech} Estimating error Refer to Theorem 8.1 in the following exercises.
68. Let f(x) = e^(x²).
d. Use Theorem 8.1 to find an upper bound on the absolute error in the estimate found in part (a).