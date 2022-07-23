81. Possible and impossible integrals
Let Iₙ = ∫ xⁿ e⁻ˣ² dx, where n is a nonnegative integer.
d. Show that, in general, if n is odd, then Iₙ = -½ e⁻ˣ² pₙ₋₁(x), where pₙ₋₁ is a polynomial of degree n - 1.
81. Possible and impossible integrals
Let Iₙ = ∫ xⁿ e⁻ˣ² dx, where n is a nonnegative integer.
d. Show that, in general, if n is odd, then Iₙ = -½ e⁻ˣ² pₙ₋₁(x), where pₙ₋₁ is a polynomial of degree n - 1.
57. Explain why or why not Determine whether the following statements are true and give an explanation or counterexample.
d. The integral ∫ dx/(x² + 4x + 9) cannot be evaluated using a trigonometric substitution.
93. Three start-ups Three cars, A, B, and C, start from rest and accelerate along a line according to the following velocity functions:
vₐ(t) = 88t/(t + 1), v_B(t) = 88t²/(t + 1)², and v_C(t) = 88t²/(t² + 1).
d. Which car ultimately gains the lead and remains in front?
66–71. {Use of Tech} Estimating error Refer to Theorem 8.1 in the following exercises.
68. Let f(x) = e^(x²).
d. Use Theorem 8.1 to find an upper bound on the absolute error in the estimate found in part (a).
77. Tabular integration Consider the integral ∫ f(x)g(x) dx, where f can be differentiated repeatedly and g can be integrated repeatedly
Let Gₖ represent the result of calculating k indefinite integrals of g (omitting constants of integration).
d. The tabular integration table from part (c) is easily extended to allow for as many steps as necessary in the process of integration by parts.
Evaluate ∫ x² e^(x/2) dx by constructing an appropriate table, and explain why the process terminates after four rows of the table have been filled in.
82. A family of exponentials The curves y = x * e^(-a * x) are shown in the figure for a = 1, 2, and 3.
e. Does this pattern continue? Is it true that A(1, ln b) = a² * A(a, (ln b)/a)?