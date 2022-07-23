87. Explain why or why not Determine whether the following statements are true and give an explanation or counterexample.
d. If ∫(from 1 to ∞) x^(-p) dx exists, then ∫(from 1 to ∞) x^(-q) dx exists (where q > p).
87. Explain why or why not Determine whether the following statements are true and give an explanation or counterexample.
d. If ∫(from 1 to ∞) x^(-p) dx exists, then ∫(from 1 to ∞) x^(-q) dx exists (where q > p).
81. Possible and impossible integrals
Let Iₙ = ∫ xⁿ e⁻ˣ² dx, where n is a nonnegative integer.
d. Show that, in general, if n is odd, then Iₙ = -½ e⁻ˣ² pₙ₋₁(x), where pₙ₋₁ is a polynomial of degree n - 1.
66–71. {Use of Tech} Estimating error Refer to Theorem 8.1 in the following exercises.
67. Let f(x) = √(x³ + 1).
d. Use Theorem 8.1 to find an upper bound on the absolute error in the estimate found in part (a).
93. Three start-ups Three cars, A, B, and C, start from rest and accelerate along a line according to the following velocity functions:
vₐ(t) = 88t/(t + 1), v_B(t) = 88t²/(t + 1)², and v_C(t) = 88t²/(t² + 1).
d. Which car ultimately gains the lead and remains in front?
Explain why or why not Determine whether the following statements are true and give an explanation or counterexample.
d. Using the substitution u = tan(x) in ∫ (tan²x / (tan x - 1)) dx leads to ∫ (u² / (u - 1)) du.
2. Give an example of each of the following.
d. A repeated irreducible quadratic factor