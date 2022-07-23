93. Three start-ups Three cars, A, B, and C, start from rest and accelerate along a line according to the following velocity functions:

vₐ(t) = 88t/(t + 1), v_B(t) = 88t²/(t + 1)², and v_C(t) = 88t²/(t² + 1).

d. Which car ultimately gains the lead and remains in front?