71. Different Methods
Let I = ∫ (x²)/(x + 1) dx.
b. Evaluate I by first performing long division on the integrand.
71. Different Methods
Let I = ∫ (x²)/(x + 1) dx.
b. Evaluate I by first performing long division on the integrand.
66–71. {Use of Tech} Estimating error Refer to Theorem 8.1 in the following exercises.
66. Let f(x) = cos(x²).
b. Calculate f''(x).
{Use of Tech} Powers of sine and cosine It can be shown that
∫ from 0 to π/2 of sinⁿx dx = ∫ from 0 to π/2 of cosⁿx dx =
{
[1·3·5···(n-1)]/[2·4·6···n] · π/2 if n ≥ 2 is even
[2·4·6···(n-1)]/[3·5···n] if n ≥ 3 is odd
}
b. Evaluate the integrals with n = 10 and confirm the result.
93. Three start-ups Three cars, A, B, and C, start from rest and accelerate along a line according to the following velocity functions:
vₐ(t) = 88t/(t + 1), v_B(t) = 88t²/(t + 1)², and v_C(t) = 88t²/(t² + 1).
b. Which car travels farthest on the interval 0 ≤ t ≤ 5?
Area and volume Consider the function f(x) = (9 + x²)^(-1/2) and the region R on the interval [0, 4] (see figure).
b. Find the volume of the solid generated when R is revolved about the x-axis.
68. Different methods
b. Evaluate ∫(cot x csc² x) dx using the substitution u=cscx.