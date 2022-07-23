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Ch. 8 - Integration Techniques
Briggs - Calculus: Early Transcendentals 3rd Edition
Briggs3rd EditionCalculus: Early TranscendentalsISBN: 9780136847243Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBriggs 3rd EditionCh. 8 - Integration TechniquesProblem 8.1.71b
Chapter 8, Problem 8.1.71b

71. Different Methods
Let I = ∫ (x²)/(x + 1) dx.
b. Evaluate I by first performing long division on the integrand.

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1
Perform long division on the integrand \( \frac{x^2}{x+1} \). Divide \( x^2 \) by \( x+1 \), which gives a quotient of \( x \) and a remainder of \( -x \). Rewrite the integrand as \( x - \frac{x}{x+1} \).
Split the integral \( I \) into two parts: \( I = \int x \, dx - \int \frac{x}{x+1} \, dx \).
Evaluate the first integral \( \int x \, dx \) using the power rule: \( \int x \, dx = \frac{x^2}{2} + C_1 \), where \( C_1 \) is a constant of integration.
For the second integral \( \int \frac{x}{x+1} \, dx \), perform substitution. Let \( u = x+1 \), so \( du = dx \) and \( x = u-1 \). Rewrite the integral as \( \int \frac{u-1}{u} \, du \), which simplifies to \( \int 1 \, du - \int \frac{1}{u} \, du \).
Evaluate the simplified integrals: \( \int 1 \, du = u \) and \( \int \frac{1}{u} \, du = \ln|u| \). Substitute back \( u = x+1 \) to get \( x+1 - \ln|x+1| + C_2 \), where \( C_2 \) is another constant of integration. Combine all results to express the final solution for \( I \).

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Long Division of Polynomials

Long division of polynomials is a method used to divide a polynomial by another polynomial of equal or lower degree. In the context of integration, this technique simplifies the integrand, allowing for easier evaluation of the integral. By dividing the numerator by the denominator, we can express the integrand as a sum of a polynomial and a proper fraction, which can be integrated separately.
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Integration Techniques

Integration techniques refer to various methods used to evaluate integrals, including substitution, integration by parts, and partial fraction decomposition. After simplifying the integrand through long division, the resulting polynomial can be integrated directly, while any remaining proper fraction may require additional techniques for evaluation. Understanding these methods is crucial for effectively solving integrals.
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Definite vs. Indefinite Integrals

Indefinite integrals represent a family of functions whose derivatives yield the integrand, typically expressed with a constant of integration. In this problem, we are evaluating an indefinite integral, which means we will find the antiderivative of the simplified expression. Recognizing the difference between definite and indefinite integrals is essential for correctly interpreting the results of integration.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Practice with tabular integration Evaluate the following integrals using tabular integration (refer to Exercise 77).

b. ∫ 7x e³ˣ dx

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Textbook Question

66–71. {Use of Tech} Estimating error Refer to Theorem 8.1 in the following exercises.

66. Let f(x) = cos(x²).

b. Calculate f''(x).

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Textbook Question

The Eiffel Tower Property Let R be the region between the curves y = e^(-c·x) and y = -e^(-c·x) on the interval [a, ∞), where a ≥ 0 and c > 0.

The center of mass of R is located at (x̄, 0), where x̄ = [∫(a to ∞) x·e^(-c·x) dx] / [∫(a to ∞) e^(-c·x) dx]

(The profile of the Eiffel Tower is modeled by these two exponential curves; see the Guided Project ""The exponential Eiffel Tower"")

b. With a = 0 and c = 2, find the equations of the lines tangent to both curves at x = 0

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Textbook Question

Computing areas On the interval [0,2], the graphs of f(x)=x²/3 and g(x)=x²(9−x²)^(-1/2) have similar shapes.

b. Find the area of the region bounded by the graph of g and the x-axis on the interval [0,2].

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Textbook Question

{Use of Tech} Powers of sine and cosine It can be shown that

∫ from 0 to π/2 of sinⁿx dx = ∫ from 0 to π/2 of cosⁿx dx =

{

[1·3·5···(n-1)]/[2·4·6···n] · π/2 if n ≥ 2 is even

[2·4·6···(n-1)]/[3·5···n] if n ≥ 3 is odd

}

b. Evaluate the integrals with n = 10 and confirm the result.

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Textbook Question

93. Three start-ups Three cars, A, B, and C, start from rest and accelerate along a line according to the following velocity functions:

vₐ(t) = 88t/(t + 1), v_B(t) = 88t²/(t + 1)², and v_C(t) = 88t²/(t² + 1).

b. Which car travels farthest on the interval 0 ≤ t ≤ 5?

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