Textbook Question
71. Different Methods
Let I = ∫ (x²)/(x + 1) dx.
b. Evaluate I by first performing long division on the integrand.
69
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71. Different Methods
Let I = ∫ (x²)/(x + 1) dx.
b. Evaluate I by first performing long division on the integrand.
76. Different Substitutions
b. Show that ∫(1/√(x - x²)) dx = 2 sin⁻¹√x + C using substitution u = √x
Practice with tabular integration Evaluate the following integrals using tabular integration (refer to Exercise 77).
b. ∫ 7x e³ˣ dx
66–71. {Use of Tech} Estimating error Refer to Theorem 8.1 in the following exercises.
66. Let f(x) = cos(x²).
b. Calculate f''(x).
Area and volume Consider the function f(x) = (9 + x²)^(-1/2) and the region R on the interval [0, 4] (see figure).
b. Find the volume of the solid generated when R is revolved about the x-axis.
68. Different methods
b. Evaluate ∫(cot x csc² x) dx using the substitution u=cscx.