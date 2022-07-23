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Ch.12 - Parametric and Polar Curves
Briggs - Calculus: Early Transcendentals 3rd Edition
Briggs3rd EditionCalculus: Early TranscendentalsISBN: 9780136847243Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBriggs 3rd EditionCh.12 - Parametric and Polar CurvesProblem 12.R.46
Chapter 12, Problem 12.R.46

44–49. Areas of regions Find the area of the following regions.
The region inside the limaçon r=2+cosθ and outside the circle r=2

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First, understand the problem: we need to find the area of the region that lies inside the limaçon given by \(r = 2 + \cos\theta\) and outside the circle given by \(r = 2\). This means we want the area between these two curves.
Set up the integral for the area between two polar curves. The general formula for the area between two curves \(r = r_1(\theta)\) and \(r = r_2(\theta)\) from \(\theta = a\) to \(\theta = b\) is: \[ \text{Area} = \frac{1}{2} \int_a^b \left( r_1(\theta)^2 - r_2(\theta)^2 \right) d\theta \] Here, \(r_1(\theta)\) is the outer curve and \(r_2(\theta)\) is the inner curve.
Determine the points of intersection between the two curves by setting \(2 + \cos\theta = 2\). Solve for \(\theta\): \[ 2 + \cos\theta = 2 \implies \cos\theta = 0 \] Find the values of \(\theta\) in \([0, 2\pi]\) where this holds true.
Identify the correct interval(s) for \(\theta\) over which the limaçon is outside the circle. Since \(\cos\theta = 0\) at \(\theta = \frac{\pi}{2}\) and \(\theta = \frac{3\pi}{2}\), these will be the limits of integration for the region where the limaçon is outside the circle.
Set up the definite integral for the area: \[ \text{Area} = \frac{1}{2} \int_{\frac{\pi}{2}}^{\frac{3\pi}{2}} \left( (2 + \cos\theta)^2 - 2^2 \right) d\theta \] This integral will give the area of the region inside the limaçon and outside the circle.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Polar Coordinates and Graphing

Polar coordinates represent points using a radius and an angle, expressed as (r, θ). Understanding how to graph polar equations like r = 2 + cosθ (a limaçon) and r = 2 (a circle) is essential to visualize the regions whose areas are to be found.
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Intro to Polar Coordinates

Area Calculation in Polar Coordinates

The area enclosed by a polar curve r(θ) between angles α and β is given by (1/2) ∫ from α to β of [r(θ)]² dθ. This formula is fundamental for finding areas bounded by one or more polar curves.
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Intro to Polar Coordinates

Determining Intersection Points and Limits of Integration

To find the area between two polar curves, it is necessary to find their points of intersection by solving r1(θ) = r2(θ). These intersection angles define the limits of integration for the area calculation.
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Determining Different Coordinates for the Same Point
Related Practice
Textbook Question

40–41. {Use of Tech} Slopes of tangent lines

b. Find the slope of the lines tangent to the curve at the origin (when relevant).

r = 1 −sin θ

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51–52. {Use of Tech} Arc length of polar curves Find the approximate length of the following curves.

The limaçon r=3−6cosθ

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Polar conversion Write the equation r ² +r(2sinθ−6cosθ)=0 in Cartesian coordinates and identify the corresponding curve.

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53–57. Conic sections

c. Find the eccentricity of the curve.

y² - 4x² = 16

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22–23. Arc length Find the length of the following curves.

x = cos 2t, y = 2t - sin 2t; 0 ≤ t ≤ π/4

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Textbook Question

Explain why or why not Determine whether the following statements are true and give an explanation or counterexample.

a. A set of parametric equations for a given curve is always unique.

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